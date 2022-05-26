Lynne Parker: NAIRR Task Force Outlines Plan for AI Research Cyberinfrastructure in Interim Report

Lynne Parker, director of the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the National AI Research Resource Task Force submitted to the president and Congress an interim report outlining a plan for the creation of a cyberinfrastructure that would democratize access to AI-related tools, datasets, testbeds and computing capacity for AI researchers and students.

The report lays out the task force’s approach to establishing the national AI resource that advances protections for privacy, civil liberties and civil rights and promotes equitable access and diversity, Parker wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

According to the report, the shared resource should be designed to meet four key goals for AI research and development and these are spurring innovation, increasing diversity of talent, improving capacity and advancing trustworthy AI.

The document suggests that multiple agencies should be funded to work together to support NAIRR resources and management and that the national resource should coordinate a network of compute providers and data to promote a responsible and transparent data ecosystem.

The task force recommends the creation of an independent entity that would oversee the daily operations of the infrastructure, security, user support and resource allocation while addressing accessibility, diversity, inclusion and equity issues and calls for the implementation of a tiered access model to address heterogenous security needs.

Parker said the task force is soliciting public comments on the report’s findings and recommendations to inform the development of a roadmap to achieve the vision for the national AI research resource. Responses to the request for information are due June 30.

OSTP and the National Science Foundation will hold a public listening session on June 23 to seek insights on the interim report’s findings.

Parker also serves as deputy U.S. chief technology officer and co-chair of the NAIRR Task Force.