KBR-Elbit Systems Partnership to Help UK Military Test Electric Aircraft

1 min read

A joint venture between KBR and Elbit Systems has pitched an eco-friendly flight concept to the U.K. defense ministry and initiated a program to demonstrate the proposed sustainable option for military aviation.

The Affinity Capital Works JV is using a two-seater Velis Electro trainer aircraft for the trials aimed at helping the British air force assess electronic-powered airplane technology, KBR said Monday.

Up to 20 airmen at the Royal Air Force Cranwell station in England will fly the vehicle in the coming months as part of Affinity’s test series.

RAF plans to examine the potential impacts of electric technology on flight and ground operations, infrastructure and logistics activity.

Affinity worked with the U.K. civil aviation authority last year to develop flight and safety assurance procedures to be used in the demonstration.

