HHS Solicits Comments on Certain HITECH Act Provisions

The Department of Health and Human Services is seeking public feedback on certain provisions of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act.

HHS is soliciting comments on recognized security practices being implemented or plan to implement by regulated entities, according to a request for information published on April 6.

The RFI also seeks public insights on issues relating to the distribution of a percentage of civil money penalties or monetary settlements collected pursuant to the HITECH Act.

The department also wants information on standards, best practices, guidelines and processes developed under a section of the NIST Act do regulated entities rely on when implementing recognized security practices as well as other programs that address cybersecurity.

Comments are due June 6th.

