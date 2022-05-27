Easy access to all the Government news updates

Defense Innovation Unit’s Autonomous UAS Project Wraps Up Maiden Flight Test

1 min read

A Defense Innovation Unit prototyping project that seeks to develop multiagent teams of autonomous unmanned aircraft systems has concluded a five-day flight test event.

The Artificial Intelligence for Small Unit Maneuver project intends to provide situational awareness for warfighters and enable them to counter threats through a collaborative system of autonomous drones, DIU said Wednesday.

The AISUM prototype consists of the Shield AI-built Nova 2 UAS, the Skydio-made X2D drone and features ground control software and user interface from Auterion Government Solutions and multiagent UAS software from Systems & Technology Research.

During the initial test flight event, a single operator was able to control multiple small drones, which demonstrated their capability to communicate, carry out mission-type orders and avoid obstacles using onboard software.

According to DIU, the AISUM project builds on a swarm architecture developed through the OFFensive Swarm-Enabled Tactics program of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

The Customs and Border Protection and the Office of Naval Research also works with DIU on the project.

Tags:
