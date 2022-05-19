AWS Added to Argonne-led Quantum Research Center; Simone Severini Quoted

Amazon Web Services has joined an Argonne National Laboratory-led quantum research center to collaborate with other companies, universities and Department of Energy labs to advance the use of quantum technologies.

As a new member of Q-NEXT, AWS will help research on quantum information control and distribution and address related technology challenges, the company said Wednesday.

The community participation is in line with AWS’ investment in quantum technologies. The company already offers researchers access to quantum hardware and simulation systems via Amazon Braket, its quantum computing service, to help test and run quantum applications. The AWS Center for Quantum Computing was also unveiled in 2021 as part of its pursuit in the field.

“We are excited to join Q-NEXT so we can bring together quantum experts from AWS and other top academic institutions to collaborate on the research and development of new quantum technologies and build a national quantum community,” said Simone Severini, director of quantum computing at AWS.

With the addition of AWS, 13 companies, 10 universities and three DOE national laboratories now comprise Q-NEXT.