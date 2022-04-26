Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

White House Releases Domestic Counter-UAS National Action Plan

1 min read

The Biden administration has unveiled a plan to address the threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems to homeland security, public safety and privacy.

The Domestic Counter-UAS National Action Plan offers eight recommendations, including the need to work with Congress on a bill that would expand and reauthorize counter-UAS authorities for the departments of Homeland Security, Defense, State, Justice, CIA and NASA, the White House said Monday.

The action plan proposes to come up with a list of U.S. government-authorized detection equipment to guide authorized organizations in buying UAS detection platforms, establish oversight mechanisms to support critical infrastructure operators and owners and create a national counter-UAS training center.

Other recommendations are developing a federal drone incident tracking database; establishing a process to coordinate research, development, testing and evaluation of drone detection and mitigation technology across the government; and improving cooperation on counter-UAS technologies with the international community.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in