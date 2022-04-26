White House Releases Domestic Counter-UAS National Action Plan

The Biden administration has unveiled a plan to address the threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems to homeland security, public safety and privacy.

The Domestic Counter-UAS National Action Plan offers eight recommendations, including the need to work with Congress on a bill that would expand and reauthorize counter-UAS authorities for the departments of Homeland Security, Defense, State, Justice, CIA and NASA, the White House said Monday.

The action plan proposes to come up with a list of U.S. government-authorized detection equipment to guide authorized organizations in buying UAS detection platforms, establish oversight mechanisms to support critical infrastructure operators and owners and create a national counter-UAS training center.

Other recommendations are developing a federal drone incident tracking database; establishing a process to coordinate research, development, testing and evaluation of drone detection and mitigation technology across the government; and improving cooperation on counter-UAS technologies with the international community.