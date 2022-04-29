SAIC Names Dan Jensen as VP of Government Affairs

Experienced public sector executive and lobbyist Dan Jensen has joined SAIC as vice president of government affairs.

After two and a half years with General Dynamics Mission Systems , Jensen will return to partnering with members of Congress to address issues of national security and space on behalf of SAIC, the executive wrote in a LinkedIn post in February.

“I am thrilled to announce the next chapter in my career has officially begun,” Jensen exclaimed.

Jensen began his 25-year career working under Buck McKeon, a House representative from California, and subsequently spent time as government relations manager for the American Traffic Safety Services Association.

Next, Jensen entered the lobbying world, working as a lobbyist for Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm Alcalde & Fay and the American Public Works Association.

Afterward, Jensen pivoted to the arena of intelligence law. He was associate director of legislative affairs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for over seven years and chief of legislative affairs in the office of the director of National Intelligence for six years.

In addition to legislature, intelligence, lobbying and congressional relations, Jensen is skilled in foreign policy, strategic communications and cyber defense.

Prior to coming to SAIC, the newly appointed VP was director of strategy and business development at GDMS, where his efforts focused on expanding the company’s outreach and impact in the defense and cyber sectors.

Jensen is conversant in Arabic and is a graduate of Thomas Edison State University, George Mason University and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

His hire follows SAIC’s addition of W. Scott Gould to its strategic advisory board earlier this month, as well as the company’s March appointment of Judy Lewis as vice president of business development.