Leidos Holds Ceremony, Sets Date for Construction of New San Diego Facility; Group President Steve Cook Quoted

Plans are underway for the construction of a new research and development center at Leidos ’ San Diego, California location.

Formation of the new, modernized facility will begin in May at Leidos’ Campus Point office park, with an estimated completion of mid-year 2024, the company said Wednesday.

“This campus is home to many of our innovative and advanced technologies, and we look forward to the continued development of critical solutions that help us solve customer challenges,” remarked Steve Cook , Dynetics group president for Leidos.

Cook also said the introduction of the new facility, recently commemorated by a groundbreaking ceremony, provides a way for the company to give back to its employees and the city of San Diego.

The undertaking is aimed to generate an environmentally sustainable structure that produces a less impactful carbon footprint for Leidos staff and clients. It will house workspaces for more than 400 employees and will feature multi-tiered floors suited to classified projects and secure missions.

Leidos’ Campus Point center is currently the home of the Leidos Innovations Center, one of the focal points of the company’s research and development activities and a mainstay in technological advancements. The new construction efforts will also redevelop the area in order to update amenities.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Leidos donated $25,000 to the San Diego Salvation Army, Adult Rehabilitation Center as part of their initiative to contribute to the community.

Cook was promoted from deputy group president to group president of the Dynetics subsidiary in March.

That same month, Leidos was awarded a prime position on a seven-year, $545 million contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to execute biomedical, preclinical and development research services . It is likely that the new San Diego facility will be utilized for such research practices once it is completed.