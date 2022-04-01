K2 Elevates Tom Bock, Chip Poncy to New Roles, Adds Jennifer Law as COO; Jeremy Kroll and Andrew Rabinowitz Quoted

K2 Integrity has promoted former chief operating officer Tom Bock to lead the company’s global financial crimes risk management division.

Succeeding Bock as COO will be new hire Jennifer Law and Chip Poncy has been elevated to global head of financial integrity, the New York City-based risk advisory firm said Monday.

Of the set of new appointments, Jeremy Kroll and Andrew Rabinowitz attested to K2’s “deep bench of extremely talented, mission-driven professionals.”

Kroll elaborated, saying that the “major market dynamics resulting from the decentralization and digitalization of finance” as well as “increased economic security risks and the regulatory impacts of rising geo-political tensions” have motivated the company’s decision to strengthen its FCRM team.

As head of the financial crimes risk management department, Bock will focus on establishing new strategic cooperations and client business while adding to the division’s legacy of advising on asset risk at a global scale.

He has worked at K2 for over a decade. Prior to coming aboard, Bock was senior manager of financial services at Ernst & Young and a corporate compliance contractor for CIT Group. His expertise lies in anti-money laundering sanctions, regulatory compliance and fraud investigations.

In Bock’s place as COO will be Law, who will leverage her C-suite experience from positions such as controller at ARK Investment Management and controller for Brahman Capital and Ramius. She was also chief financial officer and COO for the start-up Buzzup Digital, which she had a direct hand in building and scaling. Among Law’s core capabilities are accounting, financial planning and analysis, budgeting, forecasting and reporting functions.

Rabinowitz shared he has worked with Law for almost three decades and after watching her career succeed from afar, knows she will be “highly accretive” to K2’s customers, partners and team.

In the newly created role of global head of financial integrity, Poncy will be responsible for assisting the firm in attempting to digitize data and better combat illicit finance with technological strategies. He is a two-decade veteran of illicit finance prevention work and has been collaborating with K2 since 2019 on developing a public-private sector network as well as boosting financial crimes risk management efforts. He has accomplished the latter through the implementation of new products, services and approaches.

Previously, Poncy worked as director of the office of strategic policy for the U.S. Department of the Treasury for 11 years.

“I look forward to collaborating with Tom, Jen and the entire firm in our collective efforts to enhance the financial integrity and security of our clients and our global community,” Poncy said.