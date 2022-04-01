FEMA Begins Search for Next CIO

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking for a full-time chief information officer to oversee the agency’s enterprise information technology and cybersecurity processes.

A notice posted on USAJobs.gov says the CIO’s responsibilities include data and systems protection, IT workforce development and process simplification.

The authorizing official over FEMA systems will report to the deputy associate administrator for mission support and work closely with the agency’s financial and component procurement departments to manage IT investments, acquisition review and approval processes and Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform implementation efforts.

Federal News Network reported Thursday that Lytwaive Hutchinson, who has served as FEMA CIO over the past three years, will leave the federal government to join the private sector.

Hutchinson previously held a 17-year career at the Department of Defense and served in the U.S. Army for 21 years.