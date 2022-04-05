Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

FCC Migrates Electronic Comment Filing System to Cloud; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

1 min read

The Federal Communications Commission has transitioned its Electronic Comment Filing System to the cloud and applied other initial upgrades meant to expand ECFS functions.

FCC said Monday it expects ECFS’ new cloud-based nature to boost the system’s scalability and allow for more functions scheduled for implementation in the coming year.

The commission uses ECFS to support its legal process and public engagement. The upgraded system also features a reCAPTCHA functionality to boost security and prevent bots.

“Our comment filing system is a critical avenue for public input that we need to keep up to date,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, who chairs FCC.

Individuals may access ECFS here.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in