FCC Migrates Electronic Comment Filing System to Cloud; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

The Federal Communications Commission has transitioned its Electronic Comment Filing System to the cloud and applied other initial upgrades meant to expand ECFS functions.

FCC said Monday it expects ECFS’ new cloud-based nature to boost the system’s scalability and allow for more functions scheduled for implementation in the coming year.

The commission uses ECFS to support its legal process and public engagement. The upgraded system also features a reCAPTCHA functionality to boost security and prevent bots.

“Our comment filing system is a critical avenue for public input that we need to keep up to date,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, who chairs FCC.

