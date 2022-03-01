U.S. Army Veteran John George Joins Leidos as Strategic Account Executive; CBDO Debbie Opiekun Quoted

Retired Major General John George has been named army strategic account executive of science and technology services company Leidos .

George will leverage his over three decades of experience in the U.S. Army to act as a liaison between Leidos and the service branch in order to create growth opportunities for his new employer, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

“General George brings a distinguished career and wealth of international, military and technology experience to our growing team here at Leidos,” said Debbie Opiekun , chief business development officer of Leidos.

In his time with the Army, George occupied strategic and administrative positions while stationed in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the United States. George was chief of force issue and requirements for NATO while deployed in both Kosovo and Afghanistan.

During his various assignments, George won the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters and the Joint Service Commendation Medal.

His most recent position with the Army, pre-retirement, was commander of the Combat Capabilities Development Command. In this role, George managed a $13 billion budget for science and technology modernization and research and development under the branch’s most sizable technology developer.

The retired Major General’s new job at Leidos looks to build on his previously established communication and networking skills, particularly in the latter position, where he accessed a worldwide network of government agencies, academic institutions and commercial industry players.

In the process, George’s future work is aimed to “expand [Leidos’] global presence,” Opiekun shared.

The new hire follows Leidos’ appointment of Patrick Shanahan to its board of directors in February and former Air Force exec Terry Phillips as its senior vice president and chief security officer in January.