Paul Meyer: The Critical Function of JADC2 and Industry’s Role in Supporting Implementation

Paul Meyer , president of advanced concepts and technology for Raytheon Intelligence and Space , has contributed his thoughts on the Department of Defense’s JADC2 Implementation Plan and how those who serve defense customers may support the initiative.

Meyer said the plan , which was signed into effect by Deputy Secretary of Defense and Wash100 Award winner Kathleen Hicks on March 15, “underscores the urgency in leveraging data connectivity to enable the Joint Forces to defeat adversaries.”

The JADC2 system combines automation, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and machine learning to form a complex, shared information and data infrastructure. It is intended to create an efficient and fast-acting chain of “sense,” “make sense” and “act” directives for warfighters.

On Raytheon and other companies’ role in the plan’s execution, Meyer said, “Industry can help make the strategy actionable by applying our advanced capabilities in space systems, resilient communications, autonomous sensors, AI/ML and smart effectors.”

According to Meyer, Hicks and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley , JADC2’s necessity is due to the ever-increasing prevalence of information in conflict scenarios – “terabytes upon terabytes of…operations information,” per Meyer. JADC2 is key because it will ideally speed up the dispersal and processing of information so that combattants can act faster and the full arsenal of strategies and tools may be deployed.

The details of the plan itself are classified, though they are said to include the steps for action, certain “milestones,” as well as an enumeration of resources needed to effectively orchestrate. The group responsible for carrying out the plan is the DSD-chartered JADC2 Cross-Functional Team.

Meyer says Raytheon is already conceiving of preparations to equip the JADC2 architects with the technology they require.

“We are digitally engineering these cost-effective battle management solutions today for our joint forces to make more informed command decisions faster and retain a military advantage against peer threats,” Meyer concluded.