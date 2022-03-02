NCCoE Seeks Public Feedback on Draft for Manufacturing Cybersecurity Project

National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence has drafted a document that describes the scope, software, hardware and project requirements of a laboratory environment for demonstrating cyber attack response.

NCCoE now seeks feedback to refine the scope of the project description titled “Responding to and Recovering from a Cyber Attack: Cybersecurity for the Manufacturing Sector,” the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Monday.

The center seeks to demonstrate response to and recovery from a cyber attack in a manufacturing setting. The demonstration would use commercial technologies to perform the following cybersecurity activities: event reporting and analysis, log review and incident handling and response.

The project aims to inform a future cybersecurity practice guide to be published by NIST. Interested parties may submit comments through April 14th.