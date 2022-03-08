Kelly Hoover Thompson to Lead Government Health Sales at LexisNexis Risk Solutions; CEO Haywood Talcove Quoted

Experienced healthcare regulation executive Kelly Hoover Thompson has joined LexisNexis Risk Solutions as government health team lead.

The public sector-facing health services company said Tuesday that Thompson will foster relationships with federal, state and local government officials , expand her team and enhance interoperability in the new role.

Haywood Talcove , CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ government business and three-time Wash100 Award winner, commented that Thompson brings deep policy knowledge and an understanding of “government’s role in data sharing” to her new position, which will allow the company to “leverage key relationships between the public and private sector.”

Thompson has occupied several senior-level legislative and healthcare jobs in the Pennsylvania state government leading health and human services agencies, including serving as deputy secretary of the Pennsylvania department of health.

She was chief executive officer of the start-up Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative and is a member of the board of scientific counselors for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2020, Thompson was recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare. Additionally, she is a frequent public speaker on interoperability and health policy and serves on the National Physician Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment Technical Committee and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Patient Safety Committee.

At LexisNexis, Thompson will also be expected to align the healthcare vertical with international corporate goals as well as administer business development and revenue pipeline to the public sector in support of the company’s data, linking and analytics strategies.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Thompson shared. “It gives me a new way to impact our healthcare industry and the much-needed work across our nation.”