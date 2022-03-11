JADC2 Success is a Joint Effort: US Military Branches Increase Collaboration

Military service branches are deepening their partnerships with each other in efforts to synchronize capabilities, accelerate innovation and make progress on the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.

The U.S. Army’s response to JADC2, called Project Convergence , was launched in 2020 as an Army-centric effort, but this past year, the project expanded to include the Army’s sister services, said Army Secretary Christine Wormuth during the McAleese and Associates FY2023 Defense Programs Conference on Wednesday.

“We’ve got to experiment and learn as a joint force because we’re going to fight and win as a joint force,” Wormuth said.

Project Convergence aims to leverage technology such as artificial intelligence, robotics and autonomous technologies to improve multi-domain situational awareness and boost decision making capabilities.

“I’m working very closely with my service partners and with combatant commanders to make sure that we’re complimenting each other’s efforts and doing our part to look at joint capability requirements,” added Wormuth.

Navy Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler, deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare and director of naval intelligence, has expressed a similar sentiment.

“As we looked at this emerging world of strategic competition … all the services have recognized we need to be more interoperable, and eventually seamlessly integrated,” Adm. Trussler said during AFCEA’s West 2021 Conference.

Military service collaboration is critical to creating a connected network between Defense Department agencies, disparate sensors, shooters and systems – in other words, the essence of JADC2.

Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the U.S. Navy, said the service branch is working to connect an array of capabilities in a new structure as part of its highly confidential JADC2 response program, Project Overmatch.

Del Toro listed weapons and capabilities like Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines, non-kinetic electronic warfare and offensive cyber capabilities as components of the Navy’s future central network.

“Linking all of these new warfighting capabilities together will be a new Naval Operational Architecture we are developing through Project Overmatch,” Del Toro shared at the 2022 McAleese Defense Programs Conference.

