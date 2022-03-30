FBI Reports Phishing Campaign Targeting Election Officials

The FBI has issued a warning report about phishing emails used to breach the accounts of state, local and election officials.

The report, published Tuesday, said that US election officials from at least nine states came across invoice-styled phishing emails in October 2021.

The emails came from compromised addresses and carried links that would bring the victim to credential-stealing websites. Cyber actors sent these emails with timing that implies a coordinated plan targeting election officials, the report noted.

The FBI believes that cyber actors are likely to maintain attacking US election officials as the 2022 US midterm elections are underway. The agency said it will communicate with state, local, tribal and territorial governments to mitigate compromises, identify targets and catch perpetrators.