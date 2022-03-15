DOE Announces Investment in Housing, Building Technology Projects; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy is investing $32 million in more than 30 projects that aim to retrofit buildings and deliver affordable housing technologies.

Seven organizations will demonstrate ways to update the energy and environmental systems of buildings while reducing disruption to tenants, DOE said Monday. These techniques include wall prefabrication, decarbonization tools and drop-in replacements for temperature control systems.

“Faster and more efficient construction and renovation methods that improve our nation’s supply of affordable housing are the kinds of transformative innovations we need to lower costs for working families and build a better America,” said Jennifer Granholm, the secretary of energy.

The projects will apply technologies developed under a previous DOE investment titled the “2019 Advanced Building Construction with Energy-Efficient Technologies & Practices Funding Opportunity.”

The awardees and their respective contract amounts are:

Fraunhofer USA Center for Manufacturing Innovation: $4.9 million

Home Innovation Research Labs: $4.5 million

National Renewable Energy Laboratory: $4.4 million

Oak Ridge National Laboratory: $5 million

Rocky Mountain Institute: $4.4 million

Syracuse University: $5 million

The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees: $3.6 million