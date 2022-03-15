Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

DOE Announces Investment in Housing, Building Technology Projects; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

1 min read

The Department of Energy is investing $32 million in more than 30 projects that aim to retrofit buildings and deliver affordable housing technologies.

Seven organizations will demonstrate ways to update the energy and environmental systems of buildings while reducing disruption to tenants, DOE said Monday. These techniques include wall prefabrication, decarbonization tools and drop-in replacements for temperature control systems.

“Faster and more efficient construction and renovation methods that improve our nation’s supply of affordable housing are the kinds of transformative innovations we need to lower costs for working families and build a better America,” said Jennifer Granholm, the secretary of energy.

The projects will apply technologies developed under a previous DOE investment titled the “2019 Advanced Building Construction with Energy-Efficient Technologies & Practices Funding Opportunity.”

The awardees and their respective contract amounts are:

  • Fraunhofer USA Center for Manufacturing Innovation: $4.9 million
  • Home Innovation Research Labs: $4.5 million
  • National Renewable Energy Laboratory: $4.4 million
  • Oak Ridge National Laboratory: $5 million
  • Rocky Mountain Institute: $4.4 million
  • Syracuse University: $5 million
  • The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees: $3.6 million
ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in