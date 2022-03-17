DOD to Transfer $800M Worth of Arms to Ukraine; Gen. Lloyd Austin Quoted

President Biden signed an order that directs the U.S. Department of Defense to facilitate the transfer of arms and other equipment worth approximately $800 million to Ukraine’s military in response to Russian invasion, DOD News reported Wednesday.

The package includes 100 tactical unmanned aerial systems; 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,000 Javelin; 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems; 1,000 light anti-armor weapons; 100 grenade launchers; 5,000 rifles; 1,000 pistols; 400 shotguns; and 400 machine guns.

DOD will also transfer to Ukrainian forces over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition, mortar rounds and grenade launchers, 25,000 helmets and 25,000 body armor sets.

Lloyd Austin, secretary of DOD and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said the Pentagon will expedite the transfer of capabilities to Ukraine.

“Today’s drawdown, valued at up to $800 million, brings [the total] to more than $2 billion [in] U.S. security assistance commitment since the beginning of the administration,” said Austin.