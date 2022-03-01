DOD Names Peter Levine, Lisa Disbrow to Budgeting Reform Commission

The Department of Defense has announced the appointment of Peter Levine, former deputy chief management officer at DOD, and Lisa Disbrow, former undersecretary of the Air Force, to the Commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution Reform.

Lloyd Austin, secretary of DOD and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, made the appointments to the 14-member commission in accordance with the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, the department said Monday.

Levine is a senior fellow at the Institute for Defense Analyses. He previously served as acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness and spent two decades at the Senate Armed Services Committee as staff director, general counsel and minority counsel.

Disbrow serves on the board of Mercury Systems. Her government career included time as assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management and comptroller and vice director for force structure, resources and assessment within the Joint Staff J8.

In early February, the House and Senate Armed Services Committees named former DOD officials Eric Fanning, Robert Hale, Raj Shah and Ellen Lord to the defense budgeting reform commission. The appointees will also help explore potential alternatives to the current PPBE process and practices and offer policy recommendations that will enable the Pentagon to deploy operational capabilities to maintain its advantage over near-peer competitors.

Lord, Fanning, Shah and Hale are all previous Wash100 Award recipients.