Cybersecurity Organizations From Across the Globe Form Nonprofit Coalition

An international group of cybersecurity nonprofits has established a new coalition dedicated to improving cybersecurity across the globe.

The Nonprofit Cyber coalition said Wednesday it will prioritize raising global awareness on the work of cyber-focused nonprofits and maximizing the impact of their work through alignment.

The coalition’s 22 founding members include CREST International, the Cyber Readiness Institute, the Anti-Phishing Working Group and the National Cybersecurity Alliance.

Nonprofit Cyber requires members to be tax-exempt under the Internal Revenue Code if organized under U.S. law or hold an equivalent approval in other countries. The coalition prioritizes nonprofits that implement best practices and technologies, rather than those focused on advocacy, policy and lobbying.

“I applaud that this consummate consortium of nonprofits has formed to actively protect us against security threats to our digital infrastructure and uphold our open internet, combining their knowledge, skills and tools for the greatest effect,” said Govind Shivkumar, Omidyar Network’s director of responsible technology.