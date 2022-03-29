Amentum Instates New Leadership Team Following PAE Merger; CEO John Heller Quoted

Amentum has selected its new senior-level executive team , on the heels of the acquisition of defense and government services company PAE in February.

John Heller , the former PAE CEO who was announced as CEO of Amentum later in February, remarked he has “great confidence” in the roster of individuals now at the helm of the company.

“We look forward to working together to integrate the companies and enhance Amentum’s capabilities that support our mission critical customers across defense and intelligence, environment and energy, civilian agencies and technology services,” said Heller, a six-time Wash100 Award winner.

In the transition, Patricia Munchel will assume the position of chief people officer, in which she will lead the enterprise’s talent strategy and talent management efforts in order to enable a diverse workforce of all backgrounds. Munchel will also be in charge of real estate endeavors.

Munchel has been with PAE for seven years as its chief human resources officer. She attended University of Virginia for graduate school and specializes in human capital strategy, labor relations, marketing and communications.

Chico Moline will occupy the role of chief information officer. Moline will be responsible for the company’s transformation strategies, including those outside the bounds of technology, such as environment, health and safety, quality and routine acceleration.

Moline was previously president of national security solutions at PAE for five years. Prior to PAE, he served as vice president and general manager of Harris Corporation as well as senior vice president and general manager of Vectrus. Among his core capabilities are systems engineering, strategy, integration and program management.

Charlie Mathis will remain at Amentum as chief financial officer, a position he assumed in January. In the role, he will lead all finance and accounting, such as financial strategy, finance business operations, financial planning and analysis and more. Previously, he was CFO of SAIC.

Additionally, Amentum General Counsel Stuart Young will maintain his current position. The executive will build on nearly three decades with the company as he advises on a wide range of government contracting subjects such as company litigation, labor and employment law, compliance and export control.