Air Force’s Scientific Advisory Board Welcomes New Chair in Former DARPA Official Nils Sandell

Nils Sandell, a former director of Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Strategic Technology Office, has officially taken over the chairmanship of the Department of the Air Force’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Sandell, a member of the board since 2016, will lead the group providing scientific and leadership advice in support of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force since 1944, the Hill Air Force Base said Wednesday.

Sandell’s swearing-in as the 24th SAB chair came after a 13-month wait to restart board operations, which was suspended following a zero-based review of the board and all other advisory committees within the Department of Defense.