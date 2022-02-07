Technica Lands Spot on Test and Evaluation BPA from JAIC to Support AI Programs; CEO Miguel Collado Quoted

Cybersecurity network engineering provider Technica Corporation has secured a spot on a five-year test and evaluation blanket purchase agreement from the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

Under the BPA, Technica is expected to aid the JAIC through test and evaluation procedures for artificial intelligence, automation and autonomy programs , including those related to machine learning, deep learning and neural networks, the company said Monday.

Miguel Collado , president and CEO of Technica, commented that the company’s research and development lab is looking forward to bringing its engineering skill set to a collaboration with the JAIC.

Collado continued, saying the BPA will yield work that will make strides in “the development of new AI tools and services that can enable the DoD to rapidly test and validate AI capabilities developed for DoD operations and missions.”

Together, Technica and the JAIC intend to develop voice to text functions for conversational interface applications, as well as other speech-enacted products for government applications.

They will also be examining image analysis, with a focus on deep learning-based visual search and image classifier, as well as natural language processing-powered products.

Finally, their work will involve human-machine interfaces and build on ways to compute cognitive and physical warfighter workloads. This will entail augmented reality and virtual reality testing.

In July 2021, Technica won a $43 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to assist in maintaining the Blue Sensitive Compartmentalized Information network.

Under this contract, the company will create a system to centralize the network’s command and control capabilities.