Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Steven McAndrews Named NNSA Deputy CIO

1 min read

Steven McAndrews, formerly director of federal cybersecurity at the Office of Management and Budget, has joined the National Nuclear Security Administration as deputy chief information officer, MeriTalk reported Friday.

According to his LinkedIn post, McAndrews kicked off his new job at the Department of Energy’s NNSA on Feb. 1. He will work with NNSA CIO James Wolff, formerly IT policy director at OMB. McAndrews joined OMB in 2020 as a senior policy adviser.

He previously worked at the Department of Homeland Security as an information technology security specialist. He also served as a vulnerability management lead and IT security specialist at the U.S. Census Bureau.

He spent a decade at the U.S. Army Reserve, where he served as a cybersecurity noncommissioned officer and military intelligence systems maintainer and integrator.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Tags:

You might be interested in