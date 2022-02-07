Steven McAndrews Named NNSA Deputy CIO

Steven McAndrews, formerly director of federal cybersecurity at the Office of Management and Budget, has joined the National Nuclear Security Administration as deputy chief information officer, MeriTalk reported Friday.

According to his LinkedIn post, McAndrews kicked off his new job at the Department of Energy’s NNSA on Feb. 1. He will work with NNSA CIO James Wolff, formerly IT policy director at OMB. McAndrews joined OMB in 2020 as a senior policy adviser.

He previously worked at the Department of Homeland Security as an information technology security specialist. He also served as a vulnerability management lead and IT security specialist at the U.S. Census Bureau.

He spent a decade at the U.S. Army Reserve, where he served as a cybersecurity noncommissioned officer and military intelligence systems maintainer and integrator.