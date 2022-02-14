NOAA Extends Commercial Satellite Weather Data Contract With Spire Global

Spire Global has secured a contract to continue to deliver commercial radio occultation satellite weather data to the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration for use in operational weather forecasts.

The company said Friday it received a fourth delivery order under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide NOAA with 5,500 radio occultation profiles per day.

The near real-time data provided through the $8 million delivery order will be available to federal government agencies and national and international meteorological organizations to support weather forecasting.

Contract work will commence on March 16, 2022, and end on Jan. 18, 2023.

NOAA selected Spire Global for the Commercial Weather Data Pilot project in 2016 to help demonstrate the impact of commercial space-based data on weather forecast models.