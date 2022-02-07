House OKs America COMPETES Act

The House on Friday voted 222-210 to pass a bill that seeks to advance scientific research and strengthen the country’s supply chains to help the U.S. become more competitive with countries like China, The Hill reported.

The America COMPETES Act includes provisions meant to address the global shortage of semiconductors and pressures facing the U.S. supply chain.

The legislation includes $52 billion in incentives to support domestic chip production and $45 billion in loans and grants through the Department of Commerce to help strengthen domestic supply chains by supporting manufacturing facilities.

The bill would further raise funding for science research at the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation and would make investments to encourage more individuals to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

The Senate approved its version of the bill in June 2021. With the legislation’s passage in the House, both chambers of Congress will now have to reconcile and reach a deal on the measure.