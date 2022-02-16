FCC, NTIA Launch Effort to Enhance Spectrum Policy Coordination; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

The Federal Communications Commission has partnered with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for an effort to improve how the government coordinates spectrum management activities.

FCC said Tuesday it will work with NTIA to improve information sharing, decision making and policy issue mitigation under the Spectrum Coordination Initiative.

Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC’s chairwoman, said the U.S. now needs a whole-of-government approach to spectrum policy.

Rosenworcel and Alan Davidson, assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information, aim to reinstate spectrum planning meetings, reaffirm agency responsibilities, observe evidence-based policymaking and foster technical exchanges with other agencies and industry.

The initiative will also renew efforts to support the development of a U.S. national spectrum strategy and boost transparency regarding spectrum usage.