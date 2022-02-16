Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

FCC, NTIA Launch Effort to Enhance Spectrum Policy Coordination; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

1 min read

The Federal Communications Commission has partnered with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for an effort to improve how the government coordinates spectrum management activities.

FCC said Tuesday it will work with NTIA to improve information sharing, decision making and policy issue mitigation under the Spectrum Coordination Initiative.

Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC’s chairwoman, said the U.S. now needs a whole-of-government approach to spectrum policy.

Rosenworcel and Alan Davidson, assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information, aim to reinstate spectrum planning meetings, reaffirm agency responsibilities, observe evidence-based policymaking and foster technical exchanges with other agencies and industry.

The initiative will also renew efforts to support the development of a U.S. national spectrum strategy and boost transparency regarding spectrum usage.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about General News

Tags:

You might be interested in