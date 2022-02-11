DOE Appoints 11 Individuals to Nuclear Energy Advisory Committee

The Department of Energy has named 11 new members of the Nuclear Energy Advisory Committee, a reconstructed group dedicated to helping DOE make decisions on various nuclear energy matters.

The renewed NEAC will meet biannually to advise the energy secretary and the assistant secretary for nuclear energy on national policy, nuclear program partners, program element reviews and the resources needed for nuclear program planning, DOE said Wednesday.

The commission, which originally stood up in 1998, will help DOE leadership identify the needs and priorities of nuclear program partners, tackle the scientific aspects of nuclear matters and periodically review elements of the department’s nuclear programs.

DOE has restructured NEAC to streamline the committee with a focus on current priorities instead of efforts that have already concluded.

“A change in the structure and focus in NEAC will help DOE act more quickly and effectively to research advances in nuclear power to meet the nation’s energy, environmental and national security needs,” said Andy Griffith, deputy assistant secretary for nuclear fuel cycle and supply chain.

The new NEAC members and their respective focuses are:

Bill Magwood (Chair) – International Perspective

Edward Kee – Private Investment and Financial Perspective

Frederick Bresler – Utility Distribution Perspective

J’Tia Hart – Engineering and National Security Perspective

Kemal Pasamehmetoglu – Advanced Reactor Research and Development Perspective

Lake Barrett – Used Nuclear Fuel Perspective

Maria Korsnick – Industry Perspective

Michael Ford – Engineering, Public Policy and National Security Perspective

Raluca Scarlat – University Perspective

Richard Arnold – Tribal Perspective

Sonja Schmid – Social Studies of Science and Technology Perspective