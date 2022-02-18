DHS’ Lynn Parker Dupree Wants Privacy-Ready Systems in Department

Lynn Parker Dupree, chief privacy officer at the Department of Homeland Security, said she wants to implement systems that already take information security into consideration, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Dupree said she wants to begin including privacy in technical designs and deviate from the tradition of applying privacy mitigations after a technology’s development.

“I have been really working with academia and technologists to figure out how we can build tools that actually enhance privacy,” the chief privacy officer said.

Dupree noted that she and her personnel are working with the department’s chief information officer, Science and Technology Directorate and procurement arm on efforts to boost data privacy.