DHS Establishes Cyber Safety Review Board

The Department of Homeland Security is creating a new board that will assemble after major cyber incidents to review and respond to such events, CyberScoop reported Wednesday. DHS is establishing the Cyber Safety Review Board in accordance with the cybersecurity executive order issued in May 2021.

The CSRB may provide information, advice and recommendations for the DHS secretary to help improve cybersecurity and incident response policy and practices, according to a Federal Register notice published Thursday.

The board will consist of no more than 20 members appointed by the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Members will include at least one representative from DHS, CISA, National Security Agency, departments of Defense and Justice and the FBI.

“CSRB members will also include individuals from private sector entities to include appropriate cybersecurity or software suppliers,” the notice states.

Rob Silvers, the undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans at DHS, will serve as the inaugural chair of the board for a two-year term.

According to CyberScoop, the board seeks to imitate the National Transportation Safety Board, a federal agency that reviews and investigates civil aviation accidents.