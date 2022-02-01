Army Launches New Supercomputing Research Center Facilities in Mississippi

The U.S. Army’s Engineer Research and Development Center has opened a pair of new facilities for the Supercomputing Research Center in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

The facilities provide 10,000 square feet of space for large-scale supercomputers and will house one of the five DOD Supercomputing Resource Centers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Jan. 24th.

ERDC’s Information Technology Lab administered a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facilities on Jan. 20th. The facilities also feature a technology made by Entergy to provide backup power via natural gas generators.

“The Supercomputing Research Center has long been a source of groundbreaking research and innovative problem solving within ERDC, and I have no doubt this new facility will only amplify that,” said David Horner, director of ITL.

SRC offers high-performance computing resources to address the Department of Defense’s challenges. The government allotted funds for the new facilities in 2018.