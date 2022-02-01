Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Army Launches New Supercomputing Research Center Facilities in Mississippi

1 min read

The U.S. Army’s Engineer Research and Development Center has opened a pair of new facilities for the Supercomputing Research Center in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

The facilities provide 10,000 square feet of space for large-scale supercomputers and will house one of the five DOD Supercomputing Resource Centers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Jan. 24th.

ERDC’s Information Technology Lab administered a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facilities on Jan. 20th. The facilities also feature a technology made by Entergy to provide backup power via natural gas generators.

“The Supercomputing Research Center has long been a source of groundbreaking research and innovative problem solving within ERDC, and I have no doubt this new facility will only amplify that,” said David Horner, director of ITL.

SRC offers high-performance computing resources to address the Department of Defense’s challenges. The government allotted funds for the new facilities in 2018.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Tags:

You might be interested in