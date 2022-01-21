White House Announces Launch of Made in America Council

The Biden administration has unveiled a new council to help coordinate and accelerate the work of the Made in America Office across the federal government.

The Made in America Council will establish a regular forum to enable agencies to collaborate as they further build up the use of federal procurement and financial assistance to increase dependence on domestic supply chains and lessen the need for waivers, the White House said Wednesday.

The council will also help the current administration implement the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, come up with recommendations to expand U.S. supply chains and advance data sharing to encourage best practices and domestic sourcing across agencies.

The White House said the creation of the new council marks a step in helping the Made in America office deliver on its mission to support and advance U.S. manufacturing, workers and industries.