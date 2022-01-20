Oak Ridge Official Sean Hearne Tapped as Research Consortium SURA President, CEO

Sean Hearne, an official within the Department of Energy’s national laboratory systems for two decades, has been selected as president and CEO of the Southeastern Universities Research Association.

Hearne, the director of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Materials Science and Technology Division, will officially take over his new position on Feb. 14, the 59-university consortium said Friday.

The newly appointed executive currently oversees applied materials research involving quantum materials, advanced manufacturing and other areas in support of the DOE, Department of Defense and industry partners.

“He brings a collaborative leadership style, strategic vision, and an impressive record of scientific discovery demonstrated at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories,” explained David Norton, chairman of SURA’s board of directors.

Before joining the government, Hearne helped develop Intel‘s Cu interconnect technology as a senior process engineer within tits components research division.