Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel Issues Notice of Customer Data Breach Reporting Rule Changes

1 min read

Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the Federal Telecommunications Commission, has circulated a notice of proposed changes to how telecommunications carriers report customer proprietary network information breaches to their clients.

The proposal aims to adapt current FCC rules to keep up with evolving cybersecurity threats to telecommunications companies and federal and state data breach laws involving other sectors, the commission said Wednesday.

Among the suggestions are the removal of the seven-business-day mandatory waiting period before informing clients of a breach and the requirement for carriers to now notify the commission of any reportable security infringement.

“But these rules need updating to fully reflect the evolving nature of data breaches and the real-time threat they pose to affected consumers,” noted Rosenworcel of current FCC regulations.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about General News

Tags:

You might be interested in