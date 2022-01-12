Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

ICT Supply Chain Task Force Adds 3 Members, Forms New Working Group; Bob Kolasky Quoted

1 min read

The Information and Communications Technology Supply Chain Risk Management Task Force (ICT SCRM) has announced the Small Business Administration (SBA), National Association of State Chief Information Officers and the National Association of State Procurement Officials as its new members.

The new members “will bring a fresh perspective to our work and help connect efforts with a broader community,” Bob Kolasky, an assistant director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and an ICT SCRM Task Force co-chair, said in a statement published Tuesday.

SBA and the two national organizations will help come up with actionable measures to improve the resilience of the ICT supply chain.

The task force, which was extended to July 31, 2023, voted to continue the efforts of the small and medium-sized businesses and product marketing groups and approve the formation of the hardware bill of materials working group, which will collect data to inform the development of a template for the hardware bill of materials that organizations can use to buy or field ICT products.

Other plans include promoting the use of software bill of materials and software assurance across the ICT supply chain and expansion of partnerships with other sectors and international organizations.

