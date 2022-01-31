Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

FTC Gives Consumer Goods Industry More Time to Comment on Supply Chain Issues

The Federal Trade Commission has pushed the deadline for comments that would support its inquiry into supply chain disruption to Feb. 28 following industry requests.

The commission said Friday it is providing market participants around a month to detail issues affecting the supply chain and provide examples of how distribution delays impact competition in the consumer goods sector.

In November, FTC launched its inquiry into the reasons behind ongoing supply chain disruptions that the commission blamed for harming market competition and the consumer base.

It requested nine top retailers, wholesalers and consumer good suppliers to submit information relating to empty stocks and rising prices in the U.S.

