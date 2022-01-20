FCC Announces Members of New Technological Advisory Council

The Federal Communications Commission has named the new members of its reestablished Technological Advisory Council, which will be chaired by Dean Brenner, a former Qualcomm executive.

TAC’s first meeting will take place on Feb. 28 with live video coverage as announced by FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC said Wednesday.

The council is tasked to help FCC create informed technology policies and identify critical innovation areas including those related to artificial intelligence, emerging wireless technologies, advanced spectrum sharing and 6G.

TAC will also tackle technologies that can restore internet connectivity during disruptive scenarios.

Michael Ha, chief of the policy-focused division within FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology, will retain his position as TAC’s designated federal officer.

Martin Doczkat, chief of the same office’s electromagnetic compatibility division, will serve as the alternate designated federal officer.

The full list of TAC members, which can be found here, includes representatives from AT&T, VMware, Nokia, T-Mobile and RapidSOS, among other companies.