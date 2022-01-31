Army Office Accepts 2nd Long-Range Radar for Scanning Moving Targets

The U.S. Army’s Project Director Sensors-Aerial Intelligence office received in December its second long-range radar system for detecting moving two targets across long distances from the air.

The newly delivered Long Range Radar-Enhanced technology will be installed on the Army’s Airborne Reconnaissance Low-Enhanced aircraft to support various intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, the service branch’s Program Executive Officer Intelligence Electronic Warfare & Sensors said Friday.

Developed by Northrop Grumman, the LRR-E features Ground Moving Target Indications, Dismount Moving Target Indications and synthetic aperture radar capabilities to scan for both large and small targets in the X band frequency.

The radar system also comes with a non-mechanical antenna that Bryan Farley, LRR lead for PD SAI’s Program Manager Medium Altitude Reconnaissance and Surveillance System, would require fewer parts replacement.

The Army expects to receive its third and final LRR-E platform before the end of 2022.