VA Needs Market Info on Data Management, Analytics Services

The Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a request for information for capabilities that support data management, data analytics and evidence-based policymaking.

VA said Wednesday in a SAM.gov notice that its Office of Data Governance and Analytics needs support services in multiple data-focused areas including curation, analytics, governance, technical and programmatic assessments and change management.

The agency will use these services to establish an integrated capability set that addresses data management and integration requirements.

The effort’s future contractor would perform the following specific tasks: metadata management, data quality, data validation, paperwork reduction, data analytics and visualizations, performance frameworks, requirements analysis, data curation and enrichment, master data services, change management, strategic communications and data governance.

Interested parties may submit input through Jan. 7th. VA is currently not soliciting proposals and will only use responses to inform the effort’s procurement approach.