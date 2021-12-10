Tish Long Unanimously Re-Elected for 3rd Term as Chair of INSA Board, Foundation

Letitia “Tish” Long , a key Intelligence Community veteran and a previous Wash100 Award winner, has been re-elected for a third term as chair of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance ’s (INSA) board of directors as well as the INSA Foundation’s board of trustees.

Long, who has served as chair since 2016, was unanimously re-elected and will commence her next three-year term upon the expiration of her current term, effective January 1, 2022, INSA said Wednesday.

Commenting on her re-election, Long said, “I look forward to continuing to support the INSA leadership team as we provide national security stakeholders with vital information on policy issues, innovative approaches to challenges, and an unparalleled forum for relationship building and information sharing.”

She added that as chair of the Foundation, she intends to expand the reach and impact of its scholarship fund as well as the INSF’s other workforce initiatives.

Earlier in her career, Long became the first woman to lead a major U.S. intelligence agency upon her appointment as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s fifth director in 2010.

Her other extensive experience as a leader in the IC includes serving as the Defense Intelligence Agency’s deputy director, the first deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence for policy, requirements and resources, as well as deputy director of naval intelligence.

“Tish’s commitment to the national security mission, values-based leadership, and belief in the power of public and private partnership are an inspiration to us all,” said Suzanne Wilson Heckenberg , president of INSA, adding that the organization is “fortunate” to have Long as a leader in the years ahead.