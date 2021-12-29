President Biden Signs $770B Defense Bill; DOD to Develop Digital Ledger Technology for Emerging Technology

President Biden signed the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 on Monday following approval from the House and Senate earlier this month.

“The Act provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families, and includes critical authorities to support our country’s national defense,” Biden said in a statement after signing the bill into law.

The new bill featured several notes, including a note in the National Strategy against Terrorism and Illicit Finance section detailing the Department of Defense’s need to develop a digital health strategy for emerging technologies, which includes distributed ledgers to incorporate emerging technologies by April 1st, 2022.

In particular, this is important to the federal government’s use and acceptance of cryptocurrencies since the NDAA didn’t specifically mention how the government plans to address the challenges surrounding crypto.

The bill also includes distributed ledger technologies under the skills expected of so-called “digital talent” hires. The bill directs the Secretary of Defense to provide a “chief digital recruiting officer” with the resources to hire those with these skills.

