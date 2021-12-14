NATO to Solicit Cryptographic Situational Awareness Capability

The NATO Communications and Information Agency plans to solicit proposals for a cryptographic situational awareness capability (CSAC), with the Department of Commerce serving as the U.S. liaison for the future solicitation.

The NCI Agency will use the CSAC technology to address NATO’s cryptography-related needs and support information management processes, the Commerce Department said Monday in a SAM.gov notice.

NATO intends to launch a 60-day invitation for bids within the second quarter of 2022, and have the single firm-fixed price contract awarded in 2023’s first quarter.

Interested parties will need the U.S. government’s approval first before applying for the NATO contract. They may request a declaration of eligibility from the government through Jan. 25.