Lynne Parker: National AI Initiative Office Unveils AI Researchers Portal

Lynne Parker, director of the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office, said her office has launched a new portal meant to help AI researchers explore and find data, testbeds and federal grant programs that could support their research efforts.

The AI Researchers Portal on AI.gov includes a repository of 40 federally funded testbeds related to AI research, a directory of research grant initiatives and a data resources section that offers links to federal datasets, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Big Data Program datasets, NASA’s open data clearinghouse and the National Institutes of Health-backed open data repositories, Parker said Friday.

The portal’s computing resources section offers information on various federal programs that could help facilitate access to computational infrastructure programs that could support AI research efforts.

Some of these computing infrastructure initiatives are the National Science Foundation’s CloudBank, the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium and the NIH’s STRIDES Initiative.

Parker said her office partnered with federal agencies and departments and the Networking and Information Technology Research and Development coordination office to develop the portal.