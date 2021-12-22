GSA Awards New Electric Bus Models to 5 Firms Including 3 Small Businesses; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration has selected five firms to help the agency implement 10 electric transit bus models in support of the Biden administration’s zero-emission vehicle goals.

These models, awarded under the agency’s five-year Transit Bus program, include the first GSA-offered fuel cell electric buses and seven that run on battery electricity, the agency said Tuesday.

The three hydrogen fuel cell bus models combine hydrogen with oxygen to generate power for electric motors.

“We look forward to continuing to help our agency partners meet their missions with the latest zero-emission vehicle technology and leverage government buying power to create clean energy jobs across the country,” said Robin Carnahan, GSA administrator.

Federal agencies may lease the newly awarded buses or directly order them via GSA’s AutoChoice portal. The buses can accommodate between 34 and 46 passengers.

The government wants to achieve a full percentage of zero-emission vehicle procurements by 2035.