Former Everbridge CEO David Meredith to Head Cloud Tech Company Boomi

David Meredith , former CEO of Everbridge and 25-year tech industry veteran, has been appointed as chief executive officer for Boomi .

Boomi said Monday that effective Jan. 31, 2022, Meredith will succeed Chris McNabb as CEO of the Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based integration Platform-as-a-Service software company.

“David’s track record scaling category-leading software-as-a-service and infrastructure providers and his thought leadership within the industry make him the perfect choice to lead Boomi through its next phase of growth,” said Brian Decker and Andrew Kowal of Francisco Partners , which acquired Boomi earlier this year with TPG Capital for $4 billion.

Kowal and Decker, as well as Nehal Raj and Art Heidrich of TPG Capital, thanked McNabb for his years of leadership and welcomed Meredith to the company.

Prior to joining Boomi, Meredith served as CEO of Everbridge, where he led the company during a period of rapid revenue growth, which moved Everbridge into the large-cap level of the Russell 1000 Index in 2020.

His extensive experience in the tech industry includes multiple senior roles within companies including Rackspace, CenturyLink (now Lumen Technologies), CGI, Capital One and VeriSign, among others.

Additionally, Meredith is a recognized thought leader who has been featured as a speaker for platforms, forums and media outlets such as CNBC, NPR and Nasdaq Trade Talk.

Meredith has served on the board of directors for companies like Datapipe, LiteStack, NeuPals IT and the University of Virginia.

Commenting on his appointment with Boomi, Meredith said, “The company is a true innovator, and I am thrilled to partner with Francisco Partners and TPG to lead Boomi through the next stage of the company’s growth journey.”