DISA Names Teresa Pitts as New Chief of Staff

Teresa Pitts, formerly civilian deputy at the Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) operations center, has been named the new chief of staff of the agency.

She took over the role on Nov. 8th and now oversees DISA’s budget planning, policy implementation and workforce management as well as external and internal communications initiatives, the agency said Tuesday.

Pitts brings 30 years of experience holding operations and staff leadership positions across the federal government. She previously served as chief of staff at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the White House Communications Agency.

In her most recent role as civilian deputy for the operations center, Pitts supported the deployment of the Department of Defense Information Network for global operations.

Her appointment comes after DISA announced a reorganization plan to create four centers for digital capabilities and security, hosting and cloud computing, operation and infrastructure and enterprise integration and innovation.