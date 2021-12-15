DHS to Run Bug Bounty Program for External Systems

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched a bug bounty program that seeks to discover cybersecurity vulnerabilities in DHS systems. DHS said Tuesday that its Hack DHS program invites cybersecurity researchers to spot vulnerabilities within select external systems of the department.

Hack DHS is a three-phase program that will run across fiscal year 2022 and aims to produce a model that organizations can use as a basis for cyber resiliency.

Participants will use a platform made by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and disclose findings to DHS stakeholders. The more severe the detected bug, the higher the bounty.

The first phase will task hackers to run virtual assessments on the selected DHS systems and the second phase will execute a live hacking event. The department will review results and lessons learned in the third phase.