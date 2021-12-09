CACI Enters MOU with Yubico to Secure Mobile Government Communications; Todd Probert Quoted

CACI International has established a memorandum of understanding with Yubico to enhance the security and authentication protocols of its mobile platforms for the company’s government customers.

Under the MOU, Yubico will provide CACI with its YubiKey 5 FIPS series of multi-factor authentication products for the company’s software-defined key loading devices, CACI said Thursday. The MOU also establishes Yubico as the exclusive provider of MFA services for CACI’s mobile platforms.

Todd Probert , president of national security and innovative solutions at CACI and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said the partnership will provide trusted communications technology to military and government agencies in support of national security missions.

“CACI and our partners are bringing this state-of-the-art multi-factor authentication tool, combined with the most-advanced mobile hand-held device for trusted mobile platforms to the market,” Probert said of the MOU.

The YubiKey 5 FIPS series of multi-protocol security products leverage two-factor, multi-factor and passwordless authentication to combat account takeovers and phishing attacks. The products are approved by the National Security Agency for Department of Defense use and follow National Institute of Standards and Technology guidelines.

Additionally, Yubico CEO and co-founder Stina Ehrensvärd , said the partnership aligns with the government’s recent efforts to bolster national security through initiatives like its Draft Zero Trust Strategy and the executive order on cybersecurity.