Getting to Know Vernon Saunders: Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Consulting Group

Photo of Vernon Saunders at LinkedIn

Vernon Saunders is the Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Consulting Group, a Maryland-based IT solutions government contractor in the Washington–Baltimore area. He has held the position since February 2023.

Who Is Vernon Saunders?

Vernon Saunders is an executive with over 25 years of experience in enterprise IT and IT strategy development. A former SAIC executive, he previously led a team that delivers solutions in the cloud, data analytics, software engineering, digital transformation, and engineering.

Vernon Saunders served in the Air Force for six years. He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) expert. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics from Norfolk State University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Averett University.

Vernon Saunders was elected Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 winner in 2016 for his information technology and data security leadership. He was also a Wash100 winner in 2017.

Career Timeline

Vernon Saunders is an industry veteran with extensive intelligence community experience; he has worked with many intelligence communities and civilian and defense organizations, including the following:

Chief Executive Officer at Freedom Consulting Group (February 2023 – Present)

(February 2023 – Present) Senior Vice President (SVP) of National Intelligence at SAIC (October 2021 – February 2023)

(October 2021 – February 2023) General Manager of Data and Mission IT at HII Technical Solutions , a Huntington Ingalls Industries division (August 2019 – October 2021)

, a Huntington Ingalls Industries division (August 2019 – October 2021) Vice President (VP) and General Manager of National Security Solutions at Jacobs Engineering Group (July 2015 – August 2019)

Affiliations

Saunders is a Board Member of the Northern Virginia Urban League. He is also one of the six newly elected members of the Board of Directors at the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA).

About Freedom Consulting Group Company

Photo from Freedom Consulting Group Official Website

Freedom Consulting Group offers data analytics, business intelligence, cloud computing, geospatial engineering, software engineering, and data engineering solutions to support the intelligence community and federal government clients.

Founded in 2004, the company continues to make a name for itself by providing freedom in creativity and innovation for its employees to grow as professionals. Freedom Consulting Group was consistently named Baltimore Sun Media’s Top Places to Work from 2016 to 2021.